(undated) -- The Monday, April 11th podcast of the KXRA Cardinal Sports Report is now available.
Coaches' summary provided by:
- Coach Nick Jansen from the Alexandria Boys' Tennis team. His Cardinals played their first home matches of 2022 at the Alexandria Area High School Tennis Complex on Saturday.
Alexandria's Boys' Tennis team was slated to journey to Detroit Lakes today, but the triangular to be hosted by the Lakers has been postponed. A make-up date for the event has not yet been set. The Cardinals are presently at 4-2 on the season.
First outdoor competition of 2022 set for the Cardinal Softball, Track squads: Wet grounds on Saturday in the spots used for field events caused Saturday's Track and Field meet at Alexandria Area High School to be postponed to this afternoon. Field events are scheduled to start at 3:30, with the running events at 4 PM.
(Update as of 12:30 PM) Alexandria's Fastpitch Softball team was to open up the 2022 season this afternoon with a non-conference game at Albany. However, the game is now postponed. No word has been made on a possible make-up date. The Cardinals are now being guided by Alexandria alumnus Brittney Bruzek, who has succeeded Randy Albers as Head Coach of the Cardinals.
The Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the audio player below is approximately nine minutes in length.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM