(undated) -- If you missed KXRA's airing of the Wednesday, January 26th Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report, check out the podcast included with this feature.
Coaches' summary provided by:
- Following Tuesday's home meet involving the Alexandria Cardinal Gymnastics team, Head Coach Tayler Kaufman provided a summary, which included a season-high All-Around score that was earned by Ailynn Fettig. The Cardinals scored above 135, in defeating the visiting Moorhead Spuds by nearly 17 points.
Information items from Tuesday night noted during the podcast:
- Mixed results for the Alexandria Boys' Hockey and Girls' Hockey teams at the Willmar Civic Center
- The Cardinal Girls' Basketball squad collected a third straight victory while participating in a "Coaches versus Cancer" fundraiser at Sauk Rapids
- Alexandria's Boys' Basketball players had a successful performance at Pohlig Court, in downing Detroit Lakes for a second time this season
The Cardinal Sports Report in the audio player above is close to nine minutes, 30 seconds in length.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM