(undated) -- The podcast of the Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report that aired on KXRA Wednesday, January 19th is now available!
Sounds of a winning effort: The Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report podcast includes audio from Tuesday's game broadcast on KXRA. The audio was commentary from early in the second period, as Sports Director Dave McClurg and his broadcast partner, Jeff James gave their perspective on Alexandria's second goal in what would evolve into a 7-1 win over Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice at Bernick's Arena in Sartell. The audio clip included the first goal that was scored in the game by senior defenseman MaKenna Aure. Her top-shelf goal at the 47-second mark of the second period proved to offer a good omen for the Cardinals, who lit the lamp four additional times in the period to extend the lead to 6-0 after two. Aure and junior forward Lauren Maras each scored twice, while both added two assists in the game.
Part of Alexandria's five-goal outburst in the second period included power play scores for Cadence Ellingson, Sophia Korynta, and Hanley Block. With a fifth consecutive victory, the Cardinal Girls' Hockey team has moved over .500 for the first time this season. Alexandria is now 8-7-1 entering a home game Thursday. Fergus Falls will visit the Runestone Community Center, with the Varsity game set to begin at 7:15 PM.
The Cardinal Sports Report podcast also noted that the Alexandria Boys' Basketball squad suffered a second consecutive defeat. Sartell visited Alexandria Area High School and emerged with a 62-52 triumph. The Sabres outscored the Cards 39-25 in the second half.
The program also highlighted details on a couple of Tuesday evening activities:
- Alexandria's Boys' Hockey team bounced back following a home loss Saturday to Totino-Grace by earning a victory last night against Saint Cloud Cathedral
- The Cardinal Boys' Swim and Dive team achieved a pair of pool records in a 100-78 victory at Melrose Area High School against the Melrose-Sauk Centre Fusion
The podcast of the Cardinal Sports Report in the audio player below is approximately nine minutes, 15 seconds.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM