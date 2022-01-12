(undated) -- If you missed the airing of KXRA's Cardinal Sports Report on Wednesday, January 12th, the podcast is available here!
End game: The podcast below includes an audio clip from Tuesday night's KXRA play-by-play broadcast, as the Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Hockey team traveled to Brainerd's Essentia Health Sports Center for a Central Lakes Conference game with the Warriors. Hear how the contest was settled in overtime, courtesy of senior Brycen Berg. The score marked his second of the game and ninth of the season. The Cards' 3-2 overtime victory ran the team's win streak to four straight games.
- A Cardinal Girls' Hockey win skein is starting to develop. Two goals from senior defenseman Riley Nyberg -- including a short-handed score -- along with a goal from fellow blue liner Makenna Aure helped to pace Alexandria's 5-2 home victory against conference and Section 8AA rival Brainerd-Little Falls. The Lady Cardinals have won three in a row
- Alexandria's Gymnastics team competed at Bemidji's Gym Bin against an experienced and talented Lumberjack team. The Cardinals came up a bit short in the team score comparison, though Ailynn Fettig compiled the top All-Around score
