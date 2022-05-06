(undated) -- KXRA's Cardinal Sports Report podcast for Friday, May 6th is included in this feature.
Coaches summary provided by:
- Alexandria Girls' Track and Field Coach Meghan Orgeman, as she provides an update on highlights from the Alexandria Relays that the Cardinals hosted Tuesday
The Cardinal Sports Report podcast notes details on doubleheader sweeps on Thursday for the Alexandria Cardinal Fastpitch Softball and Baseball teams. KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg also provides background information on Youth Baseball Night slated for Tuesday, May 10th at Knute Nelson Memorial Park.
KXRA Cardinal sports broadcast highlights ahead:
- Saturday, May 7th....Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series, presented by Quality Toyota of Fergus Falls. D-Mac will visit with the four Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Track Captains: Aleah Miller, Hailie Kent, Ailynn Fettig, and Emma Ecker (Broadcast time - approximately 9:45 AM)
- Tuesday, May 10th....Baseball: Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria (Broadcast time - approximately 6:40)
- Thursday, May 12th....Fastpitch Softball: Alexandria @ Sartell (Game 2 of doubleheader) (Broadcast time - approximately 6:05)
The Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the audio player above is approximately 12 minutes, 20 seconds in length.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM