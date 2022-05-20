(undated) -- The final KXRA Cardinal Sports Report for the week ending May 20th includes a pair of contributions from Alexandria Cardinal coaches.
- Cardinal Baseball Coach Jake Munsch describes how his team was able to secure a Central Lakes Conference win over Fergus Falls on Thursday
- Cardinal Boys' Track and Field Coach Mike Empting sums up highlights for his athletes during the home meet that was held at the Alexandria Area High School Stadium on Tuesday
Several Alexandria Cardinal squads are on Friday road trips: Six Alexandria Cardinal teams are heading out of town, with journeys to the Twin Cities planned for the Alexandria Girls' Golf, Girls' Track, and Boys' Track teams. KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg details as part of the Cardinal Sports Report podcast below.
- Saturday, May 21st....Cardinal Athlete Profile, presented by Quality Toyota of Fergus Falls. D-Mac's guests will be Jordan O'Kane and Peyton Goetsch from the Alexandria Fastpitch Softball team (Broadcast time - approximately 9:45 AM)
- Tuesday, May 24th....Fastpitch Softball: Opponent to be determined @ Alexandria (Section 8AAA Tournament, First Round) (Broadcast time - approximately 3:40)
- Tuesday, May 24th....Baseball: Moorhead @ Alexandria (Broadcast time - approximately 6:40)
- Thursday, May 26th....Fastpitch Softball: Alexandria versus opponent to be determined at a site to be determined (Section 8AAA Tournament, Second Round) (Broadcast time - approximately 3:40)
The Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the audio player is approximately 12 minutes, from start to finish.
