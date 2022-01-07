Alexandria Cardinals

(undated) -- The podcast of KXRA Radio's Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report is available for you to listen here at your convenience! 

Coaches' summary provided by: 

  • Alexandria Cardinal Wrestling Coach Aldon Struchen submitted an update following a triangular at Bemidji High School. A highlight included a win on the mat against Central Lakes Conference rival Brainerd for the first time in a number of years

Additional content: KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg shares information on the Thursday outcomes for a number of teams: 

  • The Cardinal Boys' Swimming and Diving team claimed a nice home win against Central Lakes Conference rival Sartell
  • A successful road trip to Brainerd was in the cards for Alexandria's  Gymnastics athletes
  • Details on the three head-to-head games involving Alexandria and Fergus Falls  

