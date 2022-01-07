(undated) -- The podcast of KXRA Radio's Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report is available for you to listen here at your convenience!
Coaches' summary provided by:
- Alexandria Cardinal Wrestling Coach Aldon Struchen submitted an update following a triangular at Bemidji High School. A highlight included a win on the mat against Central Lakes Conference rival Brainerd for the first time in a number of years
Additional content: KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg shares information on the Thursday outcomes for a number of teams:
- The Cardinal Boys' Swimming and Diving team claimed a nice home win against Central Lakes Conference rival Sartell
- A successful road trip to Brainerd was in the cards for Alexandria's Gymnastics athletes
- Details on the three head-to-head games involving Alexandria and Fergus Falls
The podcast of the Cardinal Sports Report in the audio player above is roughly nine minutes, 50 seconds long.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM