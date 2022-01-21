(undated) -- If you missed the airing of KXRA's Cardinal Sports Report on Friday, January 21st, the podcast is available here!
- Alexandria Girls' Hockey Coach Molly Arola. The Cardinals celebrated their 11 seniors at the Runestone Community Center Thursday evening. Visiting Fergus Falls spoiled the festivities and snapped Alexandria's five-game win streak. The Otters gained a season split with the Lady Cardinals following a 3-1 victory. Senior Lauren Rebrovich scored the lone goal in the Alexandria defeat.
- The Cardinal Boys' Swimming and Diving team earned its sixth consecutive dual meet victory in the 2021-22 season. D-Mac shares information provided by Head Coach Kathy Walker following the Thursday dual
- Alexandria's Girls' Basketball squad used a solid start and a key 10-2 scoring run at the end to prevail at home against Brainerd, handing the Warriors their first Central Lakes Conference defeat in 2021-22
Cardinal sports play-by-play TONIGHT! The Alexandria Boys' Hockey team will host Sartell, in a key Central Lakes Conference game at the Runestone Community Center this evening. Both teams have just a single CLC defeat, with Alexandria's coming at Sartell in late November. Jeff James will join KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg for the coverage on People Radio, KXRA. Game time is set for 7:15 PM, with broadcast coverage starting at approximately 6:55.
