(undated) -- If you missed the airings of the Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report on KXRA Friday, the January 14th program is now available!
Coaches' summaries provided by:
- Alexandria Cardinal Nordic Ski Racing Coach Jeremy Rapp, who detailed performances for his Varsity and JV athletes at Thursday's Detroit Lakes Invitational
- Prior to Saturday's Big Ole at Alexandria Area High School, Aldon Struchen checked in with comments on a Wrestling quadrangular at Eden Valley, when his Cardinals won two of three duals to raise the record to 8-3 this season
Milestone on the hardwood for Alexandria senior guard: During Alexandria's 69-40 Boys' Basketball victory against Fergus Falls last night, senior Kristen Hoskins scored his 1000th career Varsity point. He did that early in the second half, getting a steal near midcourt and driving to the basket for a layup that achieved the scoring milestone. He led the Cardinals in scoring with 15 points.
KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg also shared details on victories for Alexandria Thursday night in Gymnastics and in Boys' Swimming.
The podcast of the Cardinal Sports Report in the audio player below is slightly longer than nine minutes.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM