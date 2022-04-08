(undated) -- If you missed the KXRA Cardinal Sports Report from Friday, April 8th, listen to the podcast included with this feature.
Weather backs up Cards' quest to begin defense of AAA State Championship: The regular season for the Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Golf team is being delayed until next week at the earliest. Yesterday, the Cardinals were slated to open up their season by competing in a meet at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker. The event has been rescheduled to Tuesday, April 12th. If the weather cooperates, that may serve as Alexandria's season opener. The Cardinals' CLC competition at Cold Spring scheduled for this coming Monday is now backed up to Tuesday, April 26th at Rich Spring Golf Club.
Bonus content! Following her National Letter of Intent signing on November 10th, senior Lauren Rebrovich spoke with KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg. Parts of that conversation are included in the podcast below. Lauren gave her reaction about how it felt to win the Class AAA title last June and spoke enthusiastically about her Cardinals' prospects this coming season.
Outdoor Track and Field opener delayed to Saturday: The Cardinal Girls' Track and Boys' Track teams will host athletes from five other schools tomorrow (Saturday). Lousy weather -- with cold temperatures, wind, and precipitation -- shifted this meet from Thursday to Saturday. The meet will start at 12 Noon.
Alexandria Tennis team to host Saturday quadrangular: The Cardinal Boys' Tennis team will return to action tomorrow with a quadrangular at the Alexandria Area High School Tennis Complex. Teams from Crookston, Monticello, and Osakis are all scheduled to visit, with the event scheduled to start at 10 AM. Update as of 12 Noon Friday: due to anticipated cold temperatures in the first few hours after sunrise, the matches at the Alexandria Tennis Complex are now scheduled to be delayed for one hour, with a projected 11:00 start.
The length of the April 8th Cardinal Sports Report podcast above is close to six minutes.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM