(undated) -- The podcast of the Friday, April 29th Cardinal Sports Report that aired on KXRA Radio is available here!
Coaches summary provided by:
- Alexandria Girls' Track and Field Coach Meghan Orgeman, as she shares information on achievements from Tuesday, when her Cardinals placed first in the team standings at the Monticello Invitational. Eight teams, including Alexandria, competed in the event
Alexandria's Boys' Tennis and Baseball teams prevailed on the road Thursday, while the Cardinal Fastpitch Softball team split a doubleheader with Fergus Falls in Alexandria. Details from KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg are included in the podcast.
The length of the April 21st Cardinal Sports Report podcast above is just under 12 minutes in length.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM