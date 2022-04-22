(undated) -- If you missed the KXRA Cardinal Sports Report when it aired on Earth Day, the podcast is now available!
Coaches' summaries provided by:
- Tim Zupfer, who details scored carded by his players during an event that was recently placed on the schedule....a dual Girls' Golf meet in Edina on Thursday
- Wade Traphagen rejoins the program to indicate the Adapted Bowling numbers posted by his athletes when Alexandria hosted Albany at Garden Center Lanes earlier this month. His bowlers faced athletes from Albany yesterday at the Albany Bowling Center
KXRA Cardinal spring sports play-by-play schedule revealed: This coming Tuesday will be the first day that KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg will be outdoors for play-by-play of Fastpitch Softball (weather permitting). Jump to this link to find out more: KXRA Spring Cardinal Broadcast Schedule Announced | Cardinal Sports | voiceofalexandria.com
The length of the Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the player above is slightly longer than nine minutes.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM