(undated) -- The podcast of the Friday, April 1st Cardinal Sports Report that aired on KXRA Radio is available to listen to here, at your leisure.
D-Mac, Emma Ecker chat about college plans: Alexandria's Emma Ecker signed her National Letter of Intent on November 10th, just days after competing in the 2021 State Cross Country Running Championships. The podcast in the audio player below features about three minutes of a conversation that Emma recorded with KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg following her signing ceremony at Alexandria Area High School last fall. Emma talked about the State Meet in Northfield and the support provided by her family in making a major decision that impacts her in the next several years as she furthers her education.
The Cardinal Sports Report podcast also notes upcoming events on Saturday involving the Alexandria Boys' Tennis and Track teams. The full report below is slightly longer than eight minutes.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM