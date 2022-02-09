(undated) -- The Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report that aired on KXRA Wednesday, February 9th is now available to enjoy at your leisure!
Coaches' summary provided by:
- Alexandria Wrestling Coach Aldon Struchen. The Cardinal wrestlers competed at Melrose Area High School on Tuesday, as Alexandria faced three other teams
Information items mentioned:
- D-Mac shared notes on outcomes from Tuesday for the Alexandria Boys' Basketball, Girls' Basketball, Boys' Hockey, and Girls' Hockey teams
Section events ahead for the Alexandria Cardinals:
- Concluding today (Wednesday): Alexandria's competition in the Section 8 Nordic Ski Racing Championships
- Saturday: The Alexandria Cardinal Gymnastics team will compete in the Section 8AA Championships at Saint Cloud Tech High School.
KXRA Radio broadcasts ahead:
- Thursday....Boys' Hockey: Alexandria @ Fergus Falls (Game time -- 7:15 PM)
- Friday....Boys' Hockey: Northern Lakes @ Alexandria (Game time -- 7:15 PM)
The program in the audio player above is slightly longer than nine minutes.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM