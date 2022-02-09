Jack Albert fundraiser event at RCC: 2-8-22

On February 8th, 2022, the players representing the Alexandria Varsity and JV Girls' and Boys' Hockey teams formed a circle of support on the ice for the family of Jack Albert. Jack is a 10-year-old squirt player in the Alexandria Youth Hockey program that was diagnosed with Burkitt's Lymphoma in late January and is at Children's Hospital in the Twin Cities undergoing chemotherapy. The gathering at the Runestone Community Center on this night helped to raise funds for Jack and the Albert family. 

 (contributed photo)

(undated) -- The Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report that aired on KXRA Wednesday, February 9th is now available to enjoy at your leisure! 

Coaches' summary provided by:

  • Alexandria Wrestling Coach Aldon Struchen. The Cardinal wrestlers competed at Melrose Area High School on Tuesday, as Alexandria faced three other teams

Information items mentioned:

  • D-Mac shared notes on outcomes from Tuesday for the Alexandria Boys' BasketballGirls' BasketballBoys' Hockey, and Girls' Hockey teams  

Section events ahead for the Alexandria Cardinals: 

  • Concluding today (Wednesday): Alexandria's competition in the Section 8 Nordic Ski Racing Championships
  • Saturday: The Alexandria Cardinal Gymnastics team will compete in the Section 8AA Championships at Saint Cloud Tech High School.    

KXRA Radio broadcasts ahead: 

  • Thursday....Boys' Hockey: Alexandria @ Fergus Falls (Game time -- 7:15 PM)
  • Friday....Boys' Hockey: Northern Lakes @ Alexandria (Game time -- 7:15 PM) 

KXRA's Cardinal Sports Report for Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 (full program)

The program in the audio player above is slightly longer than nine minutes. 

During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:

  • 8:15 AM
  • 12:35 PM
  • 5:35 PM 