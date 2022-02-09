On February 8th, 2022, the players representing the Alexandria Varsity and JV Girls' and Boys' Hockey teams formed a circle of support on the ice for the family of Jack Albert. Jack is a 10-year-old squirt player in the Alexandria Youth Hockey program that was diagnosed with Burkitt's Lymphoma in late January and is at Children's Hospital in the Twin Cities undergoing chemotherapy. The gathering at the Runestone Community Center on this night helped to raise funds for Jack and the Albert family.