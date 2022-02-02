(undated) -- The KXRA Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report that aired on Groundhog Day is now available to listen to at your convenience.
Coaches' summary provided by:
- Alexandria Nordic Ski Racing Coach Jeremy Rapp. The Cardinal skiers competed in cold and windy conditions during the daylight hours Tuesday, traveling to Eagle Creek Golf Club in the Willmar area for the Central Lakes Conference Championships. Coach Rapp notes in his update that three of his skiers earned Central Lakes All-Conference honors, with five athletes from the Boys' Nordic Ski and three from the Girls' Nordic Ski team placed well enough the receive Honorable Mention to the All-Conference team
Key end-of-season competitions for the Cardinals: The Alexandria Cardinal Gymnastics athletes will compete in the CLC Championship Meet at Fergus Falls this coming Saturday. The meet in the Roosevelt Education Center in Fergus Falls is scheduled for a 1:00 start Saturday afternoon. The following Saturday (February 12th), Saint Cloud Tech High School will be the site for the Central Lakes Conference Boys' Swimming and Diving Championships. Alexandria will be a one of the favorites in the meet, with the Cardinals undefeated in Central Lakes Conference at 6-0 entering the final dual meet of the league schedule against Saint Cloud Apollo tomorrow night (Thursday, February 3rd).
Section events ahead for the Alexandria Cardinals:
- Saturday, February 5th: Alexandria will compete in the Section 4AA Dance Team Championship Meet at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. The jazz competition is slated to start at 11 AM, with the kick competition at 1 PM
- Tuesday, February 8th: The athletes from the Lakes Area Alpine Ski team (including students from Alexandria) travel to Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls for the Section 5 Championships
- Tuesday and Wednesday, February 8th and 9th: Alexandria will send athletes to Maplelag Resort near Calloway for the Section 8 Nordic Ski Racing Championships
The program in the audio player above is approximately longer than seven minutes, 30 seconds in length.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM