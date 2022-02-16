(undated) -- If you missed the airing of the KXRA Cardinal Sports Report program on Wednesday, February 16th, check out the podcast here!
Tough night in Sections for Cardinals: Seasons came to an end for the Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Hockey and Wrestling teams. The stinging finality of a season-ending defeat for the Lady Cardinals was evident at the Runestone Community Center Tuesday night in the Section 8AA Semifinal round. Goals by Lauren Maras, Emma Ramstorf, and Cadence Ellingson staked Alexandria to a 3-1 advantage in the second period. Brainerd-Little Falls rallied late in the second period to tie the score. Defenseman Kendra Couture scored the decisive goal with only 17 seconds left in the game to give the visiting Warriors a 4-3 victory. Senior goaltender Jordan O'Kane capped a stellar prep career in the nets, finishing with 24 saves. The Cardinals closed the season at 14-11-1. Brainerd-Little Falls will travel to Fergus Falls Friday night to face Moorhead for the Section 8AA Championship. Moorhead won the other semifinal game in Section 8AA Tuesday, 5-4 over Roseau.
In the Section 8AA Team Wrestling Tournament Tuesday evening, Perham traveled to Alexandria Area High School and earned two victories on the mat. As the third seed in the East Sub-Section of 8AA, Perham rolled to a 59-15 win against sixth-seeded Sauk Centre-Melrose in the opening round. Then in the Section 8AA Quarterfinals, the Yellowjackets pulled away for a 53-24 win over the host Alexandria Cardinals, who had the second seed in the East. The Cardinals gained only four victories on the mat, all by fall from Nolan Fettig at 106 pounds, Mason McGrane at 113, Blaze Nelson at 145, and senior Mason Teaser at 170. With four bouts to go, the Cards trailed by just five points. But Perham gained pins at the top end of the lineup to pull away. Alexandria's athletes will return to the wrestling room to prepare for the Section 8AA Individual Wrestling Tournament, scheduled for February 25th and 26th at Melrose Area High School. The Cardinals ended the team portion of their 2021-22 season with a final dual meet record of 14-11.
BONUS! The podcast in the player below includes post-match reaction from sophomore Mason McGrane following the match that he wrestled last night against Perham. Following his pin of the Perham opponent, he is now 32-3 on the season and will be a Cardinal wrestler to watch during the remainder of the post-season.
D-Mac also shares information on Tuesday victories for Alexandria's Boys' Hockey and Girls' Basketball squads.
On the radio: Boys' Hockey action Thursday evening and again next Tuesday. Jeff James will join KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg for the Cards' regular season finale at the Runestone Community Center tomorrow night. Brainerd will be the opponent for the 7:15 Varsity game. Tuesday's game will be a 7 PM start in the quarterfinal round of the Section 6A Tournament. The contest will be played in Alexandria. The Cards' opponent will be determined by this weekend, when seeding for the Section 6A Tournament will be completed.
The Cardinal Sports Report in the audio player above is close to 10 minutes in length.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM