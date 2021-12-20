(undated) -- If you missed the airing of KXRA's Cardinal Sports Report on Monday, December 20th, the podcast is available here!
Special guest! Alexandria Area High School senior Kylee James signed her college National Letter of Intent as part of the early signing period on November 10th. The first segment of her interview with KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg is included in this Cardinal Sports Report. Kylee's chat with D-Mac begins about seven minutes into the podcast.
Information items discussed:
- Details about the Alexandria Boys' Swimming and Diving team's season-opening win Friday night are included
- The Cardinal Boys' Basketball squad is now 5-0 on the year, with some comments on the Friday win
- Briefings on Saturday's Cardinal Boys' Hockey and Girls' Hockey games precede the first segment of D-Mac's interview with Kylee James
The program in the audio player below is roughly 10 minutes, 25 seconds in length.
KXRA's play-by-play schedule for the coming days will feature Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Hockey and Boys' Hockey from the Municipal Athletic Complex (MAC) in Saint Cloud. The Cardinals will face the Saint Cloud Crush in Girls' Hockey Tuesday at 7:15 PM, with the Alexandria Boys' Hockey team skating against the Crush Thursday evening at 7:15. Tune in at 1490 AM, 100.3 FM, or 105.7 FM....access through your VoiceOfAlexandria app....or access on www.voiceofalexandria.com, by connecting to the "Listen Live -- KXRA" option. Broadcast coverage both nights will begin around 6:55 PM.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM