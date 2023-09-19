Alexandria Cardinal Broadcast schedule on KXRA (1490 AM/100.3 FM/105.7 FM) and results for completed events for Fall, 2023:
Events (games and results) listed in bold are home activities for the Cardinals. Times noted are: (Broadcast pre-game time/event time). Broadcast times are approximate. The schedule is subject to change, depending on weather and various health/safety factors.
- Tuesday, August 29th - Boys' Soccer: Alexandria 4, Willmar 4 (tie)
- Thursday, August 31st - Volleyball: Alexandria over Fergus Falls, 3 sets to none (25-15, 25-16, and 25-11)
- Friday, September 1st - Football: Alexandria 42, Chaska 7
- Tuesday, September 5th - Volleyball: ROCORI over Alexandria 3 sets to none (25-21, 25-20, and 25-14)
- Thursday, September 7th - Girls' Soccer: Alexandria 0, Brainerd 0 (tie)
- Friday, September 8th - Football: Alexandria 20 Monticello 18
- Tuesday, September 12th - Boys’ Soccer: Alexandria 2, ROCORI 0
- Thursday, September 14th - Volleyball: Sartell over Alexandria 3 sets to 2 (25-15, 18-25, 25-13, 21-25, and 15-13)
- Friday, September 15th - Football: Alexandria 37, Saint Cloud Tech 14
- Tuesday, September 19th - Volleyball: Alexandria @ Sauk Rapids-Rice (6:55/7:15)
- Thursday, September 21st - Girls' Soccer: Sartell @ Alexandria (6:40/7:00)
- Friday, September 22nd - Football: Alexandria @ Sartell (6:40/7:00)
- Thursday, September 28th – Girls’ Soccer: Alexandria @ Moorhead (6:40/7:00)
- Friday, September 29th - Football: Alexandria @ Brainerd (6:40/7:00)
- Tuesday, October 3rd - Boys' Soccer: Alexandria @ Brainerd (6:40/7:00)
- Thursday, October 5th - Volleyball: Alexandria versus ROCORI @ Cold Spring (6:55/7:15)
- Friday, October 6th - Football: Bemidji @ Alexandria (6:40/7:00)
- Tuesday, October 10th - Volleyball: Wadena-Deer Creek @ Alexandria (6:55/7:15)
- Friday, October 13th - Football: Alexandria @ Moorhead (6:40/7:00)
- Wednesday, October 18th – Football: Elk River @ Alexandria (6:40/7:00)
Post-season dates (Section competition):
- Boys' Soccer (Section 8AA): October 11th, 14th, and 17th
- Girls' Soccer (Section 8AA): October 12th, 17th, and 19th
- Football (Section 8AAAAA): October 24th, 28th, and November 3rd
- Volleyball (Section 8AAA): October 28th, 31st, and November 2nd
The Winter, 2023-24 KXRA Broadcast Schedule for Alexandria Cardinal activities will be posted on or before November 1st.