(Fergus Falls, MN) -- A shot by Alexandria's Morgan Jones in the 78th minute stood up as the game-winner as the Cardinals defeated East Grand Forks on Tuesday, 1-0 to capture a Section 8AA Girls' Soccer title for the second straight season.
Both teams had scoring chances in the opening half. One East Grand Forks shot hit a goal post, while the Cardinals had two shots glance off the crossbar. Alexandria launched 11 shots on Green Wave goalkeeper Shali Anderson. She kept the Cardinals off the board until the closing minutes of regulation. Allie Haabala sent a crossing pass toward senior midfielder Morgan Jones with less than three minutes remaining. Jones finished her shot to result in the only goal of the contest.
One year ago today (October 19th, 2021), Alexandria won the Section 8AA Girls' Soccer title in the same location where Tuesday night's game was played: Otter Stadium in Fergus Falls. Little Falls was Alexandria's opponent in last year's Section title tilt.
Head Coach Amy Korynta will take an Alexandria team to State for the second time in her coaching career. Prior to getting married, the-then Amy Snyder guided the Cardinals to the 2003 Section 8A Championship, when two classes existed for the sport. Soccer presently has three classes in Minnesota for post-season play.
Alexandria will find out its opponent for the quarterfinal round of the Class AA State Girls' Soccer Tournament this coming Saturday.