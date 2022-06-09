(Saint Cloud, MN) -- The Alexandria Cardinals earned a convincing win against Little Falls Wednesday evening at Dick Putz Field to win the Section 8AAA title and move onto the Class AAA State Baseball Tournament.
Little Falls entered play Wednesday needing to defeat Alexandria twice, while the Cardinals' magic number for capturing the Section was one. After Little Falls blanked the Cardinals 1-0, Alexandria's bats came alive in the Section 8AAA Championship game. The Cardinals rolled to a 14-4 win in six innings to clinch the State berth.
Senior infielder Brock Lerfald paced the Cardinals' attack with four singles in the title game. Infielder Reed Reisdorf finished with three hits and three RBI, while teammate Nate Hammerback also collected three hits while driving in a run. The steady and consistent contributions at the plate allowed Alexandria to achieve a single-game high for runs scored in 2022. Junior pitcher Jaxon Schoenrock was the beneficiary of the offensive support, as he pitched into the 5th inning to get credit for the win on the mound.
Alexandria will take a 19-6 record into the Class AAA State Baseball Tournament, which begins Tuesday at the Chaska Athletic Park. Little Falls -- which won three consecutive games in Section 8AAA when faced with elimination prior to the Wednesday night defeat -- ended the year with a final record of 13-12.