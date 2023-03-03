(Saint Cloud, MN) -- Leo Kompelien notched a game-winning goal early in overtime Thursday night to give Alexandria a 5-4 victory over Fergus Falls, as the Cardinals advance to the Class A Boys' Hockey State Tournament for the second consecutive year.
Though Section 6A's top seed never played with the lead in regulation Thursday night, Alexandria rallied twice in regulation to tie the score. Senior Tyler Kludt netted the equalizer in both instances. His power play goal with 3:07 left in regulation set the stage for the Cards' overtime drama.
Alexandria's only rush into the Fergus Falls end during the extra session resulted in the game-winning score. Gavin Olson launched a blast towards the Fergus Falls net and teammate Leo Kompelien guided the puck past Otter goalie Ben Swanson at 50 seconds of the overtime to clinch Alexandria's State Tournament berth. Olson and fellow linemate Joe Lamski collected assists on the Kompelien goal.
The Cardinals will make their seventh appearance at the State Boys' Hockey Tournament in program history this year. Alexandria will play at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul March 8th. Details on the game time and Alexandria's opponent will be announced by the Minnesota State High School League on Saturday, when the full Class A bracket is revealed.
Despite starting the season with seven consecutive defeats, the Cardinals were able to regroup and pick up steam during the months of January and February. Alexandria now stands at 14-12-1 entering the 2023 State Boys' Hockey Tournament.