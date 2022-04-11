(undated) -- The Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile -- sponsored by Quality Toyota of Fergus Falls -- includes recent conversation with Henry Ramstorf and Tyler Kludt from the Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Hockey team.
Juniors Tyler Kludt and Henry Ramstorf from the Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Hockey team were both nominated by Head Coach Josh Meyers for the Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series. The conversation was recorded following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.
Alexandria qualified for the 2022 Class A State Boys' Hockey Tournament. Henry was a defenseman for the Cardinals. When visiting with KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg, Henry shared thoughts about the lengthy post-season run that the Cardinals went on. As a forward, Tyler commented about being on a potent scoring line that included wings Brycen Berg and Josiah Gronholz.
Both players spoke about stepping onto the ice at the Xcel Energy Center to play for the Cardinals in the State Boys' Hockey Tournament. They shared some feedback about defeating Minneapolis in the Class A Quarterfinals, which reversed a regular season loss in Alexandria's home opener in December.
Tyler talked about what may have to happen for a successful 2021-22 season. Henry expounded on a few of the lasting memories of a season that concluded at the State Tournament.
The interview with Henry Ramstorf and Tyler Kludt in the audio player below is slightly less than seven minutes in length. The interview originally aired on KXRA Saturday morning, April 9th.
Each Varsity team at Alexandria Area High School will be highlighted once in season for the Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile.
