(undated) -- The Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile -- sponsored by Quality Toyota of Fergus Falls -- includes recent conversation Spenser Chinn from the Alexandria Boys' Nordic Ski Racing team.
Junior Spenser Chinn from the Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Nordic Ski Racing team was selected to be interviewed Quality Toyota/Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile series. Head Coach Jeremy Rapp nominated Spenser for the honor.
When he got together with KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg to record an interview, Spenser shared how long he has been involved in the sport and what influenced him to join the Nordic Ski Racing program.
A portion of the conversation also included Spenser's revelation of what he felt was his best performance of the season up to the point of the interview recording. He also talked briefly about the Giants Ridge Ski Area that is used for the Minnesota State High School League's Nordic and Alpine Ski Championships.
Spenser talked to D-Mac about some of the strategy about competing when cold temperatures and wind chill factors are present. During the Alexandria Invitational that Spenser and his teammates raced in last Tuesday, temperatures dropped roughly 15 degrees from when the athletes assembled to the end of the meet, with higher winds also challenging the skiers.
To conclude the interview, Spenser also mentioned some of this other co-curricular activities that he is involved with at Alexandria Area High School. He is looking forward to joining the Cardinal Boys' Tennis team this spring.
The conversation below featuring Spenser Chinn originally aired on KXRA Radio Saturday, January 22nd. It is roughly four minutes, 30 seconds in length.
Each Varsity team at Alexandria Area High School will be highlighted once in season for the Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile. The conversations typically air between 9:45 and 10 a.m. Saturdays following the KXRA "Home Grown" radio program, which is hosted by Linda Kellerman. The Quality Toyota/Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile programs for the winter season air on KXRA Saturdays during the months of January, February, and March.
The Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile is sponsored during the 2021-22 school year on 1490 AM/100.3 and 105.7 FM, KXRA by Quality Toyota of Fergus Falls. How far would you drive for a great deal from Quality Toyota....what's your number?