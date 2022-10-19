(undated) -- Volume four of the Quality Toyota/Alexandria Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series for 2022-23 highlights recent conversation with the trio of Captains from the Cardinal Girls' Soccer team.
Seniors Ella Westlund, Sophia Vinje, and Alexa Eggebraaten from the Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Soccer team recently spoke with KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg for the Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series. Alexa, Ella, and Sophia were nominated as guests for the conversation by Head Coach Amy Korynta.
Ella and Alexa shared their reasoning on why this 2022 Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Soccer team is special. They are honored to be selected as Captains of the Cardinals. Sophia is also excited to be a Captain. Being that she is playing on the Varsity level for a sixth season, Sophia explained why she really enjoys this group of teammates.
Sophia shared some reflections during the interview on the State Tournament experience last fall. The 2021 Alexandria Cardinals won the Section 8AA title before falling to Benilde-Saint Margaret's in the quarterfinal round of the State Tournament. D-Mac then asked for her reaction on starting 100 games as a goalkeeper in her prep career. Sophia's 100th career start as a keeper followed the airing of this interview on October 15th at Viking Bank Field.
Ella stressed during the interview what she felt was necessary to sustain a post-season run of more than two games. Alexa revealed a few of the memorable experiences during her senior year as a soccer player for the Cardinals. Alexa also extended an invitation to join the team for the last true home match on Viking Bank Field, when the Cardinals were to host Detroit Lakes approximately three hours after this conversation aired on KXRA Radio.
The discussion with the three Captains from the Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Soccer team is slightly longer than eight minutes from start to finish. The conversation was recorded prior to the semifinal round match in the Section 8AA Tournament, as the top-seeded Cardinals were scheduled to host Detroit Lakes. Access the conversation by activating the audio player below.
In the days following the airing of this Cardinal Athlete Profile interview on KXRA, the Alexandria Cardinals continued to enjoy success on the field. They successfully defended the Section 8AA title, repeating as Section Champions again. On Saturday, October 15th, Alexandria utilized a first half goal off the foot of Allie Haabala to score a 1-0 win against Detroit Lakes. Three days later in the Section 8AA Championship match, the Cardinals again prevailed by a 1-0 score. Alexandria earned the Tuesday win against an East Grand Forks team that finished the year at 14-3-1. Sophia Vinje recorded shutouts in goal for both matches. Entering the 2022 Class AA Girls' Soccer State Tournament, Sophia has 45 career shutouts in 101 starts on the Varsity level. Alexandria's record entering the State Tourney stands at 16-2.
