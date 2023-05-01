(undated) -- Volume 16 of the Quality Toyota/Alexandria Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series on KXRA Radio for the 2022-23 school year features recent discussion with Blake Svee and Ryker Bosek from the Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Tennis team.
Senior Ryker Bosek and junior Blake Svee from the Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Tennis team were nominated for the Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series by Head Coach, Nick Jansen. The two players have been teaming up to play first doubles for the Cardinals.
Both players were asked about their level of experience in the sport of tennis. Blake picked up the sport in his elementary years, so he has extensive experience on the court. Relatively speaking, Ryker is more of a newcomer to tennis, as he previously ran track. The two talked with KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg about what works well with their doubles team.
Ryker and Blake have been playing the number one doubles spot for the Cardinals during the majority of the matches this season. At the time of this interview recording, Alexandria had recorded six victories in eight matches played. Ryker expressed that, not only his doubles team has shown well, he's pleased with the progress of the team.
Blake noted that the heavier snowfalls from early April, plus colder than average temperatures, led to the players spending portions of several practices multitasking. To try to get some of the courts clean and dry, the Cardinal players assumed the arduous task of moving snow around. The guys felt that the snow removal heightened the team chemistry. Both Ryker and Blake are looking forward to milder spring weather in the weeks ahead.
The two players shared their ideas on what the 2023 season can become before it closes in early June. Blake and Ryker offered their impressions on why young people may want to consider joining the tennis program in Alexandria, if they are considering a spring sport.
