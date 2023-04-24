(undated) -- The Quality Toyota/Alexandria Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series on KXRA Radio for the 2022-23 school year is back for the spring season, and this volume includes recent conversation with Morrigan Reinke from the Alexandria Cardinal Adapted Bowling team.
Senior Morrigan Reinke from the Alexandria Cardinal Adapted Bowling team was a guest for KXRA's Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series, hosted by Sports Director Dave McClurg. Morrigan was nominated for the interview by her Head Coach, Wade Traphagen.
Morrigan has competed with the Cardinal Adapted Bowling squad for several years. She is honored with being a Captain for the 2023 Cardinals. When she joined D-Mac for the interview, Morrigan noted that her success is achieved with her own bowling ball, which weighs 10 pounds. The conversation identifies one of Morrigan's highlights when using that ball.
During the discussion, Morrigan shared why she enjoys being a Captain of this year's team, which is now midway through the season. She also talked to D-Mac about her approach to striking the bowling pins.
Morrigan has competed in various Special Olympics bowling events. She qualified for the Minnesota State High School League's Adapted Bowling State Tournament last May. She and many of her Cardinal teammates are aiming to return to State. This year's Adapted Bowling State Tournament is set for Friday, May 12th at Bowlero in Brooklyn Park.
Activate the audio player below to hear Morrigan Reinke's Cardinal Athlete Profile conversation that aired on KXRA the morning of Saturday, April 22nd. The interview is approximately four minutes.
Student-athletes from Varsity teams at Alexandria Area High School are highlighted once in season for the Cardinal Athlete Profile.
