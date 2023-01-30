(undated) -- The Quality Toyota/Alexandria Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series on KXRA Radio for the 2022-23 school year has returned for the winter season, and this volume includes recent conversation with Max Chinn from the Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Nordic Ski Racing team.
Sophomore Max Chinn from the Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Nordic Ski Racing team was selected to be a guest for KXRA's Cardinal Athlete Profile. Max was nominated for the honor by his Head Coach, Jeremy Rapp.
The interview that Max recorded with KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg followed his competition at the Buena Vista Ski Area north of Bemidji. At the time the conversation was recorded, Max and his Cardinals were in the closing days of the regular season.
While most of the athletes compete in a pursuit format, Max explained to D-Mac that he and teammate Erick Bergerson made up a sprint relay during the Bemidji Invitational on January 21st. Erick and Max worked their way through the preliminary round to compete in the finals of the relay event. The duo placed sixth in the sprint relay.
As the interview continued, Max noted his favorite course that he typically likes to compete on. It happens to be a regular site of the Section 8 Championships each February. He also addressed why he decided to become active in Nordic Ski Racing at an earlier age.
Max's older brother, senior Spenser Chinn was a guest for KXRA's Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series last winter. Max has really appreciated the opportunity of having Spenser as a teammate. Max Chinn also noted to D-Mac what he would like to accomplish before the season concludes in February.
Activate the audio below to hear Max Chinn's Cardinal Athlete Profile conversation that aired on KXRA the morning of Saturday, January 28th. The interview is close to six minutes 15 seconds in length from start to finish.
Each Varsity team at Alexandria Area High School will be highlighted once in season for the Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile. The conversations typically air between 9:45 and 10 a.m. Saturdays following KXRA's "Home Grown" radio program, hosted by Robin Trott. The Quality Toyota/Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile programs air on KXRA Saturdays through the 2022-23 school year.
The Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile is sponsored during the 2022-23 school year on 1490 AM/100.3 and 105.7 FM, KXRA by Quality Toyota of Fergus Falls. How far would you drive for a great deal from Quality Toyota....what's your number?