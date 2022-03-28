(undated) -- The Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile -- sponsored by Quality Toyota of Fergus Falls -- includes recent conversation with Mason Teaser from the Alexandria Cardinal Wrestling team.
Senior Mason Teaser from the Alexandria Cardinal Wrestling team was nominated by Head Coach Aldon Struchen for the Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series. The conversation was recorded on Friday, March 25th.
Mason was the lone wrestler representing the Class of 2022 on the Cards' roster this season. Early in the conversation, he shared with KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg some of the reasoning why he chose to get involved in the sport of wrestling during his freshman year. Mason surpassed a couple of career milestones during his final season on the mat in the high school ranks. During the month of January, he exceeded 50 career victories, then achieved the 60 career win plateau in early February.
When prompted to talk about memories made in his four years of competitive wrestling, Mason pointed out that some of the intense workouts in the wrestling room were noteworthy. Though his prep career on the mat ended with a fifth place finish in the Section 8AA 182-pound bracket last month, Mason enjoyed supporting teammates Blaze Nelson and Mason McGrane during the State Tournament that was held at the Xcel Energy Center the first weekend of March. Mason mentioned to D-Mac a few words of wisdom to the teammates that have been alongside him during the 2021-22 season, which included a final dual meet record of 14-11.
Mason seeks to extend his wrestling career onto the college level. He plans to enroll at Minnesota State University, Mankato and seeks to walk on, in an attempt to become a part of the Mavericks' Wrestling program.
The conversation with Mason Teaser in the audio player below is close to six minutes. The interview originally aired on KXRA Saturday morning, March 26th.
Each Varsity team at Alexandria Area High School will be highlighted once in season for the Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile. The conversations typically air between 9:45 and 10 a.m. Saturdays following the KXRA "Home Grown" radio program hosted by Linda Kellerman. The Quality Toyota/Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile programs air on KXRA Saturdays, extending through the spring sports season.
The Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile is sponsored during the 2021-22 school year on 1490 AM/100.3 and 105.7 FM, KXRA by Quality Toyota of Fergus Falls. How far would you drive for a great deal from Quality Toyota....what's your number?