(undated) -- The Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile -- sponsored by Quality Toyota of Fergus Falls -- includes recent conversation with Hadley Thul and Lilly Thul from the Alexandria Girls' Basketball team.
Senior Lilly Thul and her younger sister, freshman Hadley Thul from the Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Basketball team were both nominated by Head Coach Wendy Kohler to be interviewed for the Quality Toyota/Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile series that airs on KXRA Saturday mornings. The conversation was recorded before Alexandria's post-season opener. On Saturday, March 5th, Alexandria Area High School was the site of a semifinal game in the Section 8AAA Tournament, as the Lady Cards faced Detroit Lakes.
Both Hadley and Lilly joined KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg to talk about the 2021-22 season. Hadley shared her impressions on her first full season on the Varsity team. Lilly explained to D-Mac in what ways the Lady Cards have shown progress over the 25-game regular season.
Both Lilly and Hadley spoke about Alexandria's regular season victory against Detroit Lakes. They were aware that the Lakers will offer a formidable challenge, even though Alexandria secured a 54-41 win against Detroit Lakes in the regular season.
Not only have Hadley and Lilly been teammates during the winter, but they shared the court during the fall. The Thul sisters were important contributors when the Alexandria Cardinal Volleyball team won a share of the Central Lakes Conference title. They shared some comments on being teammates on a pair of Alexandria teams.
In the days that followed the airing of this interview, the Alexandria post-season was short-circuited. Both Lilly and Hadley were in the starting lineup when the Cardinals hosted Detroit Lakes. The teams never were separated far from one another throughout the Section 8AAA playoff. The game was tied at 20 halfway through regulation. Then, Hadley Thul sank a 3-point shot with 19 seconds left in regulation to break a 50-all tie, only to have Detroit Lakes counter with a game-tying three-point shot of its own. The game would extend into a pair of overtimes before Detroit Lakes emerged victorious, 71-67. The defeat ended Lilly Thul's prep basketball career. Her Cardinals finished the 2021-22 season at 12-14.
The "Thul Time" interview featuring Lilly and Hadley originally aired on KXRA Radio Saturday, March 5th. It is slightly longer than seven minutes.
Each Varsity team at Alexandria Area High School will be highlighted once in season for the Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile. The conversations typically air between 9:45 and 10 a.m. Saturdays following the KXRA "Home Grown" radio program, which is hosted by Linda Kellerman. The Quality Toyota/Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile programs for the winter season air on KXRA Saturdays during the months of January, February, and March.
The Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile is sponsored during the 2021-22 school year on 1490 AM/100.3 and 105.7 FM, KXRA by Quality Toyota of Fergus Falls.