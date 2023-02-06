(undated) -- Volume 11 of the Quality Toyota/Alexandria Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series for the 2022-23 school year on KXRA includes recent conversation with sophomore Maia Fuglestad and senior Kya Burkey from the Alexandria Cardinal Dance Team.
Alexandria Cardinal Dance Team Captains Kya Burkey and Maia Fuglestad were nominated by Head Coach Jalen Arnold to be guests on the radio for the Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series, sponsored by Quality Toyota. Maia and Kya got together to visit with KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg before competing in the Section 4AA Championships, scheduled for February 4th at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School.
Kya and Maia provided background on their experience in the sport of Dance. For Kya, she has been involved in competitive dance for most of her life. Maia also has extensive experience in the sport, though she did step aside from competing for a few years during her youth.
Though both athletes compete as part of the jazz and kick units, each has a preferred discipline. Maia and Kya explained their preferences as part of the conversation in the audio player below.
Kya is concluding her prep career in Dance. She shared memories of her sophomore year, when she was an athlete competing during the COVID-19 global pandemic. Maia gave some insight on some of the challenges that are presented with being a competitive dancer.
With the Section 4AA Championships possibly being the season-closing event for the Cardinals, the two Captains talked with D-Mac about their expectations on competing during the post-season meet in Sauk Rapids.
The conversation above with Maia Fuglestad and Kya Burkey from the Alexandria Cardinal Dance Team is about eight minutes in length. The interview aired on People Radio, KXRA the morning of Saturday, February 4th.
After the conversation aired on KXRA, the Alexandria Cardinal Dance Team participated in the Section 4AA Championships. In the jazz division, the Cardinals placed 10th out of the 15 competing teams. Alexandria's placing in the kick division was slightly higher, as the Cardinals earned an eighth place standing in a highly competitive field. Only three teams in each division advance to State out of Section 4AA. The host Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm will send its jazz and kick teams onto State, as will ROCORI and Becker. ROCORI won the Section 4AA Kick Division title, while Sauk Rapids-Rice bested the field to win the Jazz Division title in Section 4AA.
Each Varsity team at Alexandria Area High School will be highlighted once in season for the Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile. The conversations typically air between 9:45 and 10 a.m. Saturdays following KXRA's "Home Grown" radio program, hosted by Robin Trott. The Quality Toyota/Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile programs air on KXRA Saturdays through the 2022-23 school year.
