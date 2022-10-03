(undated) -- The Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series is back for the new school year, and the second volume of the series here highlights recent conversation with the two Captains of the Alexandria Cardinal Volleyball team.
Senior Kiya Issendorf and junior Maddi Buysse from the Alexandria Cardinal Volleyball team were nominated by Head Coach Mary Byrne to be guests on KXRA for Volume Two of the Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series for the 2022-23 school year.
Maddi and Kiya shared with KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg their reactions about being honored as Captain of the Cardinal Volleyball team in the 2022 season. The Cardinals entered the season in defense of the Central Lakes Conference title. Alexandria shared the title with Willmar last fall.
D-Mac spoke with Kiya about playing some quality opponents within the last few weeks. Over a two-week stretch, Alexandria faced a pair of ranked teams in Class AAA (Marshall and Willmar). Sartell and ROCORI are also opponents that have appeared on Alexandria's schedule during the month of September.
Maddi mentioned that, in spite of the team's record hovering just a bit north of the .500 mark, she's upbeat that the Cardinals can close the season strong and be in the running for a berth in the State Volleyball Tournament.
As the interview neared a conclusion, it was pointed out that the recording was being done during Homecoming Week. Both student-athletes appreciate the events that surround Homecoming, with Kiya expressing her feelings about positively representing her school, the community, and her Cardinal Volleyball team.
With the interview being recorded the day before Alexandria's Homecoming match in the Alexandria Area High School gymnasium, Maddi expressed that one way Homecoming would be a success if she and her teammates could win on the home floor. Alexandria accomplished that on September 29th, claiming a three-set sweep against visiting Saint Cloud Apollo.
The conversation with Maddi Buysse and Kiya Issendorf is slightly longer than six minutes in length. It originally aired on KXRA Radio the morning of Saturday, October 1st. Listen to the interview with Kiya and Maddi by accessing the audio player below.
Each Varsity team at Alexandria Area High School will be highlighted once in season for the Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile. The conversations typically air between 9:45 and 10 a.m. Saturdays following the KXRA "Home Grown" radio program hosted by Robin Trott. The Quality Toyota/Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile programs air on KXRA Saturdays through the 2022-23 school year.
