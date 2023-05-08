(undated) -- The Quality Toyota/Alexandria Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series on KXRA Radio for the 2022-23 school year features recent discussion with Aubrie Porter and Kinzie Johnson from the Alexandria Cardinal Fastpitch Softball team.
Seniors Kinzie Johnson and Aubrie Porter from the Alexandria Cardinal Fastpitch Softball team were recent guests on KXRA for Volume 17 of the Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series for the 2022-23 season. Aubrie and Kinzie were nominated for the interview by their Head Coach, Britt Bruzek.
Both Kinzie and Aubrie talked about being a Captain of the 2023 Cardinal Fastpitch Softball squad. The two help to lead this year's team along with junior Chloe Loch. Both of the seniors can play the infield, though Kinzie has served as a designated player for the Cardinals.
The two players have started both their junior and senior seasons by playing on an alternate field, when the main diamond at the Alexandria Fastpitch Softball Complex wasn't conducive to play on due to a longer winter. The first three Cardinal games of the 2023 season were played on the surface at Viking Bank Field. Aubrie spoke with D-Mac about playing as a shortstop on the field turf at the Alexandria Area High School Stadium and how it compares to playing on a dirt infield. Kinzie was intrigued by the prospect of starting the 2022 season by hosting Moorhead at Viking Bank Field. She noted that the novelty of playing on field turf this spring wasn't a major issue, as her winter off-season training occurred in the Saint Cloud area on an artificial surface.
The players also commented about some of the unique characteristics of the helping to guide a Varsity team where the majority of players are underclassmen. Kinzie and Aubrie expressed great pride on being leaders of the team and are not taking the responsibility for granted.
Activate the audio player below to hear the full conversation with Aubree Porter and Kinzie Johnson. The conversation originally aired on KXRA Radio Saturday morning, May 6th. The length of the conversation is slightly under eight minutes.
Student-athletes from Varsity teams at Alexandria Area High School are highlighted once in season for the Cardinal Athlete Profile. The conversations typically air between 9:45 and 10 a.m. Saturdays following KXRA's "Home Grown" radio program, hosted by Robin Trott. The Quality Toyota/Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile programs air on KXRA Saturdays through the 2022-23 school year.
