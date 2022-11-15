(undated) -- Volume eight of the Quality Toyota/Alexandria Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series on KXRA Radio for the 2022-23 school year includes recent conversation with senior Kelly Johnson the Alexandria Cardinal Football team.
Senior Kelly Johnson was nominated to be a guest for the Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series on KXRA by his Head Coach, Mike Empting. Kelly admirably served as a Captain and a two-way starter for the Alexandria Cardinal Football squad.
The conversation that Kelly recorded with KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg was recorded less than two weeks following the conclusion of the regular season. Alexandria wrapped up its 2022 campaign following a loss at Moorhead in the semifinal round of the Section 8AAAAA Tournament. Kelly acknowledged the sting of losing a close playoff game at Moorhead, when Alexandria was able to roar back from a 28-6 deficit to tie the game in the second half before succumbing. He noted to D-Mac that the way the team was able to hang in against the Spuds and battle back was a character trait of this team....he and his teammates facing adversity but continuing to grind away and never quitting.
Kelly addressed which side of the ball he prefers to play on. He was the leading receiver for the 2022 Alexandria Cardinals, but also played as a defensive back. As his coaches recognized his talent, durability, and work ethic, Kelly also touched the ball by returning kickoffs and punts. During the regular season game at Moorhead on September 23rd, he started the scoring by returning a punt 37 yards for a touchdown.
In addition to competing during the fall season on the gridiron, Kelly is also active with the Alexandria Cardinal Wrestling and Boys' Track and Field teams. He fielded a question on which of the three sports he most prefers playing.
Kelly will be an important part of the lineup starting in December on the wrestling mat. He thinks that the Cardinals can be a team to watch out for when the Section 8AA Team Wrestling Tournament rolls around in mid-February. Before the conversation with D-Mac wrapped up, Kelly also explained the events that he likes to compete in during the spring track season.
Activate the audio above to hear Kelly Johnson's Cardinal Athlete Profile conversation that aired on KXRA the morning of Saturday, November 12th. The interview is slightly longer than seven minutes.
