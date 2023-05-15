(undated) -- Volume 18 of the Quality Toyota/Cardinal Athlete Profile series for the 2022-23 school year spotlights two juniors that play baseball for the Alexandria Cardinals: Carter Simonson and Kasen Muscha.
Both Kasen Muscha and Carter Simonson from the Alexandria Cardinal Baseball squad were recent guests on KXRA Radio for Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series. The two juniors were nominated for the interview by their Head Coach, Jake Munsch.
Carter Simonson's primary role for the 2023 Alexandria Cardinal Baseball team is to log some innings on the mound. His primary battery mate is the teammate that joined in for the discussion, Kasen Muscha.
As the interview unfolded outdoors at Knute Nelson Memorial Park in Alexandria, KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg asked Kasen to comment about the physical demands of being a catcher. He is excited about the opportunity to play with the 2023 Cardinals and be a defensive presence behind the plate.
Carter spoke to D-Mac about his pitching repertoire, while also sharing remarks about his pitching performances so far this spring. One of his more recent outings prior to the recording of the interview included his effort on the mound at Brainerd. He was the winning pitcher in the Cards' 7-4 victory over the Warriors on May 4th which enabled Alexandria to split that day's doubleheader.
The interview also included remarks from Kasen and Carter about being on the field when Alexandria played Willmar on April 22nd. Alexandria prevailed 20-0 at Target Field that day in one of only four regular season prep baseball games to be played in that facility this season. For the first time in a non-COVID year since Target Field opened in 2010, the Minnesota State High School League's Prep Championship Series....title games in each of the four classes....will not take place at Target Field. The Minnesota Twins will be in the midst of a 10-game homestand that coincides with the State Baseball Tournament. Kasen and Carter also talked about what will need to happen for the Alexandria Cardinals to successfully defend the Section 8AAA Baseball Championship.
Activate the audio player below to hear the full conversation with Carter Simonson and Kasen Muscha. The conversation originally aired on KXRA Radio Saturday morning, May 13th. The length of the conversation is approximately seven minutes, 30 seconds from start to finish.
Student-athletes from Varsity teams at Alexandria Area High School are highlighted once in season for the Cardinal Athlete Profile. The conversations typically air between 9:45 and 10 a.m. Saturdays following KXRA's "Home Grown" radio program, hosted by Robin Trott. The Quality Toyota/Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile programs air on KXRA Saturdays through the 2022-23 school year.
The Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile is sponsored during the 2022-23 school year on 1490 AM/100.3 and 105.7 FM, KXRA by Quality Toyota of Fergus Falls.