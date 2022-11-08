(undated) -- The seventh volume of the Quality Toyota/Alexandria Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series on KXRA Radio for the 2022-23 school year includes recent conversation with junior Jisella Haskamp and senior Josie Hergott from the Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Swimming and Diving team.
Senior Josie Hergott and junior Jisella Haskamp from the Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Swim and Dive team were nominated to be guests for the Cardinal Athlete Profile conversation by their Head Coach, Crysta Krause. The discussion was recorded in the days following the Central Lakes Conference Championships that were held at Willmar High School in late October.
Jisella and Josie spoke with KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg about reasons why they chose to become swimmers at an earlier age. Josie serves as a Captain for the 2022 Cardinals and is a freestyler. She is encouraged by a steady series of time drops while competing in the 200 freestyle.
The Saturday before this interview was recorded, Jisella became the Central Lakes Conference Champion in the 100 breaststroke. In the process, she set the all-time record for the fastest time in that event during a meet of this stature. Jisella shared her reaction about becoming a CLC record holder.
Josie was excited about being in the midst of the tapering process. She gave her impressions to D-Mac about being honored as a Captain for the 2022 Cardinals. Not only is Josie recognized as a team leader, she has managed her time extremely well. Josie noted in the conversation that she balances her commitment to the swim team with a full course load that she carries at Alexandria Technical and Community College. In fact, Josie is on the verge of receiving an Associate of Arts degree, which can be earned by accumulating credits that equates to two years of college course work.
The transition between seasons will be swift for Jisella, as she will be part of the Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Hockey program during the winter season. Jisella is hopeful that that transition to hockey will come after earning a spot in the Minnesota State High School League's State Girls' Swim and Dive Championships, scheduled for November 16th through the 18th at the Jean Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis.
Activate the audio below above to listen to the conversation featuring Josie Hergott and Jisella Haskamp. It is close to eight minutes in length.
Each Varsity team at Alexandria Area High School will be highlighted once in season for the Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile. The conversations typically air between 9:45 and 10 a.m. Saturdays following KXRA's "Home Grown" radio program, hosted by Robin Trott. The Quality Toyota/Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile programs air on KXRA Saturdays through the 2022-23 school year.
