(undated) -- The Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile -- sponsored by Quality Toyota of Fergus Falls -- includes recent conversation with Peyton Goetsch and Jordan O'Kane from the Alexandria Cardinal Fastpitch Softball team.
Senior Jordan O'Kane and sophomore Peyton Goetsch from the Alexandria Cardinal Fastpitch Softball squad were both nominated by Head Coach Brittney Bruzek to be guests for KXRA Radio's Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series. The conversation was recorded in mid-May, following the conclusion of Alexandria's regular season.
Peyton spoke with KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg and explained how she felt the team has improved from the start of the season to now....roughly five weeks later. As one of the Captains for the 2022 Cardinals, Jordan talked about playing for two different Head Coaches. Coach Bruzek is in her first season of coaching at her alma mater, succeeding Randy Albers in the role.
The players are not letting the win-loss record affect their perspective of the season. Both Jordan and Peyton feel each game played has produced notable highlights, and the two players share examples of those good memories.
D-Mac's conversation with the players includes their perspective on what's necessary for a strong playoff run, which starts Tuesday, May 24th. The Cardinals will begin their post-season with a 4:30 PM home game with Detroit Lakes in the opening round of the Section 8AAA Tournament. Alexandria finished with a 6-14 mark in the regular season.
As the interview wound toward a conclusion, Peyton shared what she enjoys about her two teammates that are serving as Captains. Jordan and fellow senior Madi Heid are the Cards' 2022 Captains. Jordan then followed up with some advice to Peyton to consider should the situation arise in a year or two where Peyton may serve as a Captain of the Cardinal Fastpitch squad.
The interview with Peyton Goetsch and Jordan O'Kane in the audio player below is close to seven minutes from start to finish. The interview originally aired on KXRA Saturday morning, May 21st.
