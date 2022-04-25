(undated) -- The Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile -- sponsored by Quality Toyota of Fergus Falls -- includes a recent conversation with John Hanson from the Alexandria Cardinal Adapted Bowling team.
Senior John Hanson from the Alexandria Area High School Adapted Bowling team was nominated by Coach Wade Traphagen for the Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series. KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg visited with John during a recent competition at Garden Center Lanes in Alexandria.
When John was interviewed, he shared his thoughts on why is part of the Adapted Bowling team. Some season highlights were also mentioned.
John's father -- Greg Hanson -- and Coach Traphagen were also on hand while the interview was being recorded. While John (in a very good-natured way) took a bit of an on-air shot at his coach, he quickly offered an apology to Coach Traphagen, who is heard chuckling in the background during the exchange between John and D-Mac.
When questioned about his style of bowling, John pointed out his approach to knocking down the pins. John talked about the complications of trying to pick up a split such as the "7-10", when the corner pins in the back row are the only ones that remain standing after the first ball is rolled.
John Hanson also makes mention of the members of his family. Did you know that he is already an uncle? As you listen to the interview, John is proud to point out the names of his three nephews.
The conversation concludes as John shared with D-Mac what other interests that he has away from the bowling alley. You probably won't find him at a fish house on the lake during the coldest months of winter.
John Hanson's interview in the audio player below is approximately 4:35 in length. The chat aired on KXRA Saturday morning, April 23rd.
Each Varsity team at Alexandria Area High School will be highlighted once in season for the Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile. The conversations typically air between 9:45 and 10 a.m. Saturdays following the KXRA "Home Grown" radio program hosted by Linda Kellerman. The Quality Toyota/Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile programs air on KXRA Saturdays through the spring sports season.
The Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile is sponsored during the 2021-22 school year on 1490 AM/100.3 and 105.7 FM, KXRA by Quality Toyota of Fergus Falls. How far would you drive for a great deal from Quality Toyota....what's your number?