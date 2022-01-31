(undated) -- Volume 11 of the Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series -- sponsored by Quality Toyota of Fergus Falls -- features conversation with Jaelyn Miller from the Alexandria Girls' Nordic Ski Racing team.
Sophomore Jaelyn Miller from the Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Nordic Ski Racing team was selected to be interviewed for the Quality Toyota/Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile series that airs on KXRA Saturday mornings. She was nominated by Head Coach Jeremy Rapp for the honor.
Jaelyn noted in the interview recording that one of her older sisters, Bethany Miller was instrumental in getting Jaelyn involved in Nordic skiing. When reflecting on the 2021-22 season of competition, Jaelyn was really pleased with her performance earlier in January at Maplelag Resort, which is north of Detroit Lakes. She explained to KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg why the course at Maplelag is one of her favorites to ski on.
Jaelyn also explained in the interview her favorite discipline of Nordic skiing. Athletes have the chance to do the classical style or a skate-type style of skiing. Some -- including Jaelyn -- are well-skilled in both disciplines.
Alexandria is seeking a return to the 2022 Minnesota State High School League's Nordic Ski Racing State Meet. The Cardinals were one of two teams to represent Section 8 in 2021. Jaelyn is optimistic that, if her Cardinals perform well across the board, Alexandria could be one of the teams to qualify for State this winter out of Section 8.
The conversation below featuring Jaelyn Miller originally aired on KXRA Radio Saturday, January 29th. It is slightly under five minutes in length.
Each Varsity team at Alexandria Area High School will be highlighted once in season for the Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile. The conversations typically air between 9:45 and 10 a.m. Saturdays following the KXRA "Home Grown" radio program, which is hosted by Linda Kellerman. The Quality Toyota/Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile programs for the winter season air on KXRA Saturdays during the months of January, February, and March.
