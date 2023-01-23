(undated) -- The Quality Toyota/Alexandria Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series on KXRA Radio for the 2022-23 school year has returned for the winter season, and this volume includes recent conversation with Jaelyn Miller from the Kelly Johnson the Alexandria Cardinal Football team.
Junior Jaelyn Miller was nominated to be a guest for KXRA's Cardinal Athlete Profile by her Nordic Ski Racing Head Coach, Jeremy Rapp. Jaelyn has been one of the most consistent performers for the Cardinals this season.
KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg recorded the conversation with Jaelyn before she and her Alexandria Cardinal teammates departed for a Saturday meet at Buena Vista Ski Area north of Bemidji. She also appeared in KXRA's Cardinal Athlete Profile series with D-Mac during her sophomore season. Jaelyn understands that refining her technique has made her better in the sport during the five years that she has been actively competing in Nordic Ski Racing.
As part of the conversation, Jaelyn shares details on her comfort level with the two ski disciplines: the classical and the skate. Athletes use both disciplines on one event day during some of the competitions on the schedule, including the Section 8 Championships and the Minnesota State High School League's State Meet at Giants Ridge. Completing a certain mileage in the classic discipline and additional mileage in the classic discipline is known as the continuous pursuit.
The Alexandria Cardinals have competed in several meets during the 2022-23 season. Jaelyn feels that her most memorable performance to this point of the season occurred earlier this month at Maplelag Resort near Callaway. That is set to be the site for the Section 8 Championships in early February.
Jaelyn has set some high goals for the remaining meets on the 2022-23 schedule. She is optimistic about being able to qualify for the State Nordic Ski Championship Meet next month. Her conversation with D-Mac also includes thoughts on being a three-sport athlete during the school year and what is a characteristic of the team that she is a part of this winter.
Activate the audio below to hear Jaelyn Miller's Cardinal Athlete Profile conversation that aired on KXRA the morning of Saturday, January 21st. The interview is slightly longer than six minutes, 30 seconds.
On the day that this conversation aired on KXRA, Jaelyn earned Grand Champion honors at Buena Vista Ski Area. She won the Girls' Varsity race in the Bemidji Invitational, finishing her 10 kilometers of the combined pursuit with a winning time of 32 minutes, 56 seconds.
Each Varsity team at Alexandria Area High School will be highlighted once in season for the Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile. The conversations typically air between 9:45 and 10 a.m. Saturdays following KXRA's "Home Grown" radio program, hosted by Robin Trott. The Quality Toyota/Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile programs air on KXRA Saturdays through the 2022-23 school year.
The Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile is sponsored during the 2022-23 school year on 1490 AM/100.3 and 105.7 FM, KXRA by Quality Toyota of Fergus Falls. How far would you drive for a great deal from Quality Toyota....what's your number?