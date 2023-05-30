(undated) -- Volume 20 of KXRA's Quality Toyota/Cardinal Athlete Profile series for the 2022-23 school year features an interview with Riley Wagner, Kelly Johnson, and Jacob Balcome from the Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Track and Field team.
Seniors Kelly Johnson, Riley Wagner, and Jacob Balcome from the Central Lakes Conference Champion Alexandria Boys' Track and Field team were honored guests for KXRA's Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series. They were nominated by their Head Coach, Mike Empting.
All three of the guests that were interviewed for this edition of the Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series earned All-Conference distinction during the Central Lakes Conference Track and Field Championships May 23rd in Sartell. KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg asked Kelly if he realizes some crossover benefits between the sports that he competes in. Kelly was the Most Valuable Player for the Cardinal Football team back in the fall season and followed that up with a very successful winter on the mat for the Alexandria Wrestling team.
Riley, Jacob, and Kelly were all able to share the amount of experience they have had with the sport and also the events that they have competed in during the course of the season. Jacob is a true newcomer to the team, as he noted to D-Mac in the conversation below. In his first spring with the Cardinals, Jacob Balcome reigns as the Central Lakes Conference Champion in the high jump.
Riley and Jacob offered their perspective on the coming Section 8AA Championships, set for May 31st at Blattner Stadium in Cold Spring and at Detroit Lakes High School on June 2nd. Being that this interview was recorded less than a week after Alexandria competed in the True Team Class AAA State Championship Meet, Kelly also spoke on the quality of competition his Cardinals faced in Stillwater on May 19th.
The audio player below features the interview with Kelly Johnson, Riley Wagner, and Jacob Balcome. The conversation with the three Cardinal Track and Field athletes aired on KXRA Radio Saturday morning, May 27th. The length of the segment is slightly longer than seven minutes, 45 seconds.
Student-athletes from Varsity teams at Alexandria Area High School are highlighted once in season for the Cardinal Athlete Profile. The conversations typically air between 9:45 and 10 a.m. Saturdays following KXRA's "Home Grown" radio program, hosted by Robin Trott. The Quality Toyota/Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile programs air on KXRA Saturdays through the 2022-23 school year.
The Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile is sponsored during the 2022-23 school year on 1490 AM/100.3 and 105.7 FM, KXRA by Quality Toyota of Fergus Falls. How far would you drive for a great deal from Quality Toyota....what's your number?