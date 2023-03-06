(undated) -- The Quality Toyota/Alexandria Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series for the 2022-23 school year on KXRA includes recent conversation with Leo Kompelien and Jack Lamski from the Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Hockey team.
Junior defenseman Jack Lamski and junior forward Leo Kompelien from the Section 6A Champion Alexandria Boys' Hockey team recently joined KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg as guests for the Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series. Leo and Jack were nominated by Head Coach Josh Meyers to be the team's guests for the interview taping.
Following introductions, D-Mac spoke with Leo about his game-winning goal that clinched Alexandria's trip to the 2023 Class A State Tournament. Leo and Jack were both on the ice for the winning score in overtime. Jack talked about the emotions that were felt in the moments that immediately followed Leo's score....a goal that was assisted by forwards Gavin Olson and Jack's older brother, Joe Lamski.
Leo offered comments on how his Cardinals were able to hang in and earn a comeback win against Fergus Falls for the Section 6A title. The Cardinals never led during the 51 minutes of regulation time. Twice during regulation, senior Tyler Kludt scored for the Cardinals to tie the game. Leo's goal to end the overtime marked the only occasion where Alexandria owned the lead in the Section 6A Championship Game.
Jack provided some of his perspective on why the Cards were able to have a dramatic turnaround from a 1-9 start. With a State Tournament trip secured, Jack will have one more week of having his older brother as a fellow teammate.
The players were also part of the Cardinals' State Tournament team that finished fourth in Class A last winter. Leo noted to D-Mac what may be necessary to have success at State this year.
On the day that this interview aired on KXRA, Jack, Leo, and their Cardinal teammates were informed of the full bracket for the 2023 Class A State Boys' Hockey Tournament. Alexandria's opponent on Wednesday will be the same one that the Cardinals faced for third place in Class A last March: Mahtomedi out of Section 4. Wednesday's Class A Quarterfinal match-up with Alexandria and Mahtomedi will begin at or shortly after 1:00 in Downtown Saint Paul at the Xcel Energy Center. People Radio, KXRA will air the game and it will also be available on the VoiceOfAlexandria app.
The conversation with Leo Kompelien and Jack Lamski in the audio player below is slightly longer than seven minutes. The chat aired on KXRA Saturday morning, March 4th.
Each Varsity team at Alexandria Area High School will be highlighted once in season for the Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile. The conversations typically air between 9:45 and 10 a.m. Saturdays following KXRA's "Home Grown" radio program, hosted by Robin Trott. The Quality Toyota/Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile programs air on KXRA Saturdays through the 2022-23 school year.
The Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile is sponsored during the 2022-23 school year on 1490 AM/100.3 and 105.7 FM, KXRA by Quality Toyota of Fergus Falls. How far would you drive for a great deal from Quality Toyota....what's your number?