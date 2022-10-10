(undated) -- The third volume of the Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series for 2022-23 highlights recent conversation with the four Captains of the Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Soccer squad.
Junior Cole Haabala and seniors Bryce Paffrath, Sam Faber, and Jack Carlson from the Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Soccer team were all nominated by Head Coach Brandon Johnson to be guests on KXRA for Volume Three of the Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series for the 2022-23 school year. Each of the four players serves as a Captain on this year's Cardinal Varsity team.
As the players conversed with KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg, Bryce talked about the first two matches that the Cardinals played to start the final week of the regular season. Jack spoke to D-Mac about the win on Tuesday against Saint Cloud Tech, which was the third for the Cardinals against the Tigers during the last two seasons. Sam was injured during the Cardinals' victory against Little Falls on October 3rd. Still, he appreciates serving as a Captain during the 2022 season.
Similar to Jack Carlson last fall, Cole Haabala is a Captain in his junior year. Cole shared his admiration for Sam Faber's leadership and how Sam keeps a positive mindset when being around the team.
The interview also included remarks by each of the four players about the upcoming post-season. The playoffs for Sam, Bryce, Cole, Jack, and their teammates will start Thursday, October 14th.
The conversation with the four Cardinal Boys' Soccer Captains is approximately seven minutes in length. It originally aired on KXRA Radio the morning of Saturday, October 8th. Listen to the interview by accessing the audio player below.
The conversation with Jack Carlson, Cole Haabala, Bryce Paffrath, and Sam Faber was recorded three days before the conversation aired on KXRA Radio. In the days that followed the recording, Alexandria was able to tie Sartell 1-1 on the pitch before dropping a 3-1 decision to Bemidji to conclude the 2022 regular season. The Cardinals will carry an 8-5-3 record into the Section 8AA Tournament. Alexandria will host Sauk Rapids-Rice in a 7:00 game Thursday evening at Viking Bank Field. It will be a quarterfinal round game during Section play.
