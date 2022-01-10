(undated) -- The Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile -- sponsored by Quality Toyota of Fergus Falls -- includes conversation with two Captains of the 2021-22 Alexandria Cardinal Dance Team.
Seniors Greta Zenner and Heidi Carstensen were honored for the Quality Toyota/Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series to represent the Alexandria Cardinal Dance Team. Heidi and Greta were both nominated by their Head Coach, Kassie Gibbons.
When the Cardinal Dance Team athletes met with KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg out in front of the 2022 Alexandria Invitational on January 8th, Greta and Heidi talked about being Captains in the final year of competitive dancing. Both have been involved in the sport since their years before starting school. Part of the conversation included explanations on why Heidi and Greta got interested in dance at a young age.
With the chance to compete in two disciplines, Greta and Heidi display versatility as part of the jazz team and part of the kick team. If you listen to the interview below, you'll find out which athlete enjoys performing jazz most, and which considers kick as her favorite.
Each of the Captains was thrilled about being hosts for the annual Alexandria Invitational, which is typically held on the first Saturday after New Year's Day.
In the time that has passed since the interview with Heidi and Greta aired on KXRA, the Cardinals did compete in the morning session of the 2022 Alexandria Invitational....a group that included schools that compete in Class AA or Class AAA during the post-season. The Cardinals earned a top-8 standing in the jazz division, while Alexandria's kick team placed fifth on Saturday.
Listen to the interview with Greta Zenner and Heidi Carstensen by activating the audio player below. The conversation spans slightly longer than six minutes from start to finish.
Each Varsity team at Alexandria Area High School will be highlighted once in season for the Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile. The conversations typically air between 9:45 and 10 a.m. Saturdays following the KXRA "Home Grown" radio program, which is hosted by Linda Kellerman. The Quality Toyota/Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile programs for the winter season air on KXRA Saturdays during the months of January, February, and March.
The Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile is sponsored during the 2021-22 school year on 1490 AM/100.3 and 105.7 FM, KXRA by Quality Toyota of Fergus Falls. How far would you drive for a great deal from Quality Toyota....what's your number?