(undated) -- The fifth volume of the Quality Toyota/Alexandria Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series for the 2022-23 school year includes recent conversation with Landon Runge and Harry Greathouse from the Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Cross Country Running team.
Senior Harry Greathouse and junior Landon Runge from the Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Cross Country team were recent guests for KXRA's presentation of the Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series, sponsored by Quality Toyota of Fergus Falls. Landon and Harry were nominated as guests for the conversation by Head Coach Travis Hochhalter.
The two runners earned All-Conference distinction by placing in the top 10 during the Central Lakes Conference Championships at Fergus Falls October 18th. Harry crossed the line just seconds over the 17-minute mark in fourth place during the Varsity race. Landon finished less than two seconds back of Harry in fifth place.
Landon and Harry also spoke about their performances during the Central Lakes Conference Championship Meet at Pebble Lake Golf Club. Landon talked about how much more competitive the Cardinals were in the recent competition against Fergus Falls....the team that won the Boys' Cross Country title. The Cardinals' team score of 58 was only a point behind the score posted by the Otters. The margin between Fergus Falls and Alexandria was much wider when the teams competed during the Lions Meet of Champions in Alexandria October 8th. Harry had mixed feelings about the Cards placing second, knowing that he and many of his teammates raced well, but were edged out by the slimmest of margins for a CLC title.
Both Harry and Landon shared how long they have been involved in competitive cross country running. As the interview unfolds, the two athletes indicated to KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg that family members were influential for spurring them to become distance runners.
Landon and Harry also talked to D-Mac about their ideal conditions for competing in a cross country race. The two athletes also commented on what they felt were their best races of the season to this point.
Before his senior season concludes, Harry noted to D-Mac that he wants to achieve a personal record for his cross country running career. His performance on October 18th at Fergus Falls was about 25 seconds off his personal best time. Harry's next opportunity for his personal record time will be this coming Thursday, when the Section 8AA Championships are staged at Arrowwood Resort in Alexandria. Landon subtly offered a compliment to Harry, in terms of the senior trying to bring out Landon's best during the course of a race.
The interview with Harry Greathouse and Landon Runge originally aired on KXRA Saturday morning, October 22nd. You can access the six minute, 30 second conversation by starting the audio player below.
Each Varsity team at Alexandria Area High School will be highlighted once in season for the Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile. The conversations typically air between 9:45 and 10 a.m. Saturdays following KXRA's "Home Grown" radio program, hosted by Robin Trott. The Quality Toyota/Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile programs air on KXRA Saturdays through the 2022-23 school year.
The Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile is sponsored during the 2022-23 school year on 1490 AM/100.3 and 105.7 FM, KXRA by Quality Toyota of Fergus Falls. How far would you drive for a great deal from Quality Toyota....what's your number?