(undated) -- The final Cardinal Athlete Profile conversation on KXRA for the 2022-23 school year features three members of the Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Golf team: graduating seniors Aisling O'Connor and Hannah Boraas along with sophomore Rachel Bowen.
Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Golf Head Coach Tim Zupfer nominated three players from his team for KXRA's Cardinal Athlete Profile. Rachel Bowen, Aisling O'Connor, and Hannah Boraas all represented the Cardinals in the 2023 Class AAA State Girls' Golf Tournament, which was held June 13th and 14th at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.
Each of the three golfers not only qualified for this year's Minnesota State High School League Girls' Golf Tournament, but each contributed to the State Championship performances when Alexandria captured titles in the state's big school class in 2021 and 2022. For Hannah and Aisling, their rounds at Bunker Hills represented the last of their prep careers.
As the conversation with KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg unfolded, Rachel expressed gratitude with having Hannah and Aisling as teammates for the last three years. The graduating seniors are pleased to see how Rachel has developed in competitive environments like the State Tournament. They are confident that Rachel will do well as a leader with the Cardinals in the years ahead. Rachel Bowen will serve as a Captain for the Cardinals next spring, which will be her junior season.
Each of the golfers was asked by D-Mac about their 2023 State Tournament experience. Aisling finished in a tie for 46th place with a two-day score of 169. She explained how excited she was to conclude her State Tournament with a par just moments after one of her shots landed in a bunker.
Hannah concluded her fifth and final State Tournament experience by tying for 10th place with a score of 153. D-Mac talked to Hannah about being paired up in a foursome on the first day of the State Tournament with golfers Nicole Reineke from Chaska, Kathryn Van Arragon from Blaine High School, and eventual Class AAA State Champion Reese McCauley from Simley High School. Every one of the four golfers in that foursome placed in the top 10 for individual scores.
Rachel felt that, while her daily scores of 93 and 86 were higher than what she was targeting for, she appreciated the experience of being at State with Hannah and Aisling. Before the conversation concluded, Rachel commented on having the privilege of playing at two outstanding courses in the area: Alexandria Golf Club and the Geneva Golf Club.
Hannah Boraas will continue her golf career on the next level. She will become an NCAA Division-I student-athlete when she is with the Women's Golf program at Montana State University for the next several years. Hannah officially committed to Montana State back in November.
The fact that Aisling O'Connor will soon be a college student at an Ivy League school left D-Mac thoroughly impressed! Though she will not be golfing in college, Aisling will dedicate herself academically at prestigious Columbia University in New York City.
Each of Alexandria's three State Tournament qualifiers will compete at the annual Resorters Tournament at the Alexandria Golf Club later this summer. The 102nd Annual Resorters will take place July 30th through August 5th. Rachel, Aisling, and Hannah will all compete in the Women's Championship Division. Hannah Boraas is a returning Champion in the Women's Division at the Resorters.
The audio player below features the Cardinal Athlete Profile interview with Aisling O'Connor, Rachel Bowen, and Hannah Boraas. The interview originally aired on KXRA the morning of Saturday, June 17th. The length is a bit longer than nine minutes.
