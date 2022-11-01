(undated) -- Volume six of the Quality Toyota/Alexandria Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series for the 2022-23 school year includes recent conversation with seniors Brynn Kosters and Giselle Jahner from the Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Cross Country Running team.
Seniors Giselle Jahner and Brynn Kosters from the Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Cross Country squad recently joined KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg to record an interview for the Cardinal Athlete Profile that is sponsored by Quality Toyota of Fergus Falls. The two student-athletes were both nominated by Head Coach Travis Hochhalter.
Both Brynn and Giselle explained what spurred interest in being distance runners. The memory of the first cross country run is vivid for Brynn. Giselle and Brynn have been active in the sport since their sixth grade year at Discovery Middle School.
D-Mac's interview with Brynn and Giselle was recorded the day following the Section 8AA Championships that were held at Alexandria's Arrowwood Resort. Giselle was in awe at her team's performance on October 27th, when Alexandria captured the Section 8AA title. She is excited to compete at State in Northfield on November 5th. Brynn appreciated the Cardinals' approach to the Section 8AA Championship Meet, with she and her fellow runners embracing a team mindset.
Giselle and Brynn each offered a choice on what is considered the favorite cross country running course for competing on, along with the unique reasoning on why the course is preferred by each athlete.
Being that both are seniors, their prep distance running career on a competitive level is drawing to a conclusion. Giselle offered some thoughts to D-Mac on what memories stand out of competing during her sophomore year, which was the first fall when competing with the presence of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Brynn was asked to respond about being honored as the 2022 Homecoming Queen at Alexandria Area High School.
Activate the audio player above to listen to the conversation featuring Giselle Jahner and Brynn Kosters. It is slightly longer than seven minutes.
