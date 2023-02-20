(undated) -- The Quality Toyota/Alexandria Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series for the 2022-23 school year on KXRA includes recent conversation seniors Logan Tung and Erik Reineke from the Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Swimming and Diving team.
Seniors Erik Reineke and Logan Tung from the Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Swimming and Diving squad were nominated by Head Coach Kathy Walker to be guests for the Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series on KXRA, sponsored by Quality Toyota. Logan and Erik have been consistent point scorers over a number of years in the pool for the Cardinals.
Erik and Logan have both been swimming competitively for close to a decade. Each will frequently swim a pair of individual events during a typical meet and also get involved in a couple of relays. Swimmers are allowed to participate in up to four events during a meet. In Logan's specialty event, he successfully his Central Lakes Conference title in the 100 breaststroke at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School on February 11th.
As part of the recording that took place February 17th, Erik and Logan shared their reactions about the tapering phase of the season. Interestingly, an emotion shared by one of the athletes is not solely excitement about the tapering portion of the schedule. Logan and Erik join several of their teammates in tapering prior to the start of the Section 5A Championships at the University of Minnesota-Morris February 24th.
The two Cardinal swimmers discussed with D-Mac about competing in the venue of the State Swimming and Diving Championships each year, the Jean Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Erik and Logan have competed there several times and hope to make a return for the Class A State Meet that starts March 2nd.
As part of the radio conversation, Erik and Logan talked about their lasting memories of being important contributors to the team's successes over the years. During the 2021 and 2022 Class A Boys' Swim and Dive Championships, only the combined program of Breck/Blake has scored more team points in each meet than have the Cardinals. Logan and Erik are excited about the opportunity to conclude their prep careers at State.
The conversation below with Erik Reineke and Logan Tung from the Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Swimming and Diving team is slightly longer than seven minutes. The interview aired on People Radio, KXRA Saturday morning, February 18th.
