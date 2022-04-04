(undated) -- The Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile -- sponsored by Quality Toyota of Fergus Falls -- includes recent conversation with Erik Hedstrom from the Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Basketball squad.
Senior Erik Hedstrom from the Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Basketball team was nominated by Head Coach Forrest Witt for the Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series. The conversation was recorded on the final day of March, 2022.
Some conversation about the Minnesota State High School League's Boys' Basketball State Tournament fueled the start of Erik's conversation with KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg. Erik revealed that his uncle, John Hedstrom is the Activities Director at Park Center High School....the team that captured the Class AAAA Championship in the 2022 State Boys' Basketball Tournament. Erik Hedstrom shared his impressions of being a spectator at Williams Arena for the games on March 26th, the sport's Championship Saturday.
D-Mac and Erik talked about the final game of the 2021-22 season -- the loss to Saint Cloud Tech in the Section 8AAA Championship Game in Willmar. He acknowledged that both teams were competing at an extremely high level and was grateful to be in that playoff atmosphere.
A portion of the interview includes Erik's recollections of a few highlights of his prep years, including playing in the 2021 Class AA Semifinal and Championship Games at Target Center in Minneapolis. He also talked about the unique qualities that make his fellow Class of 2022 teammates at Alexandria Area High School so special.
