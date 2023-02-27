(undated) -- Volume 13 of the Quality Toyota/Alexandria Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series for the 2022-23 school year highlights a trio of players that were celebrated on February 24th during Alexandria Girls' Basketball Senior Night.
Following a 65-51 Alexandria win over Brainerd, Cardinal Girls' Basketball Head Coach Wendy Kohler provided KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg with the opportunity to speak on the air with the three seniors that were honored and celebrated Friday evening, February 24th. Charlotte Lempka, along with co-Captains Morgan Seesz and Ella Steussy shared their impressions of the season, capped off with Senior Night. Segments of the post-game interview are included for this edition of the Cardinal Athlete Profile.
Ella was the first guest on KXRA. She explained why it has been an enjoyable and successful year. Ella is optimistic that the Cardinals can make a significant post-season run in the next couple of weeks.
Morgan has been sidelined due to injury through the second half of the season. During her brief conversation with D-Mac, Morgan talked about being able to start in the game against Brainerd. She also spoke about the realization of being a teammate on a Central Lakes Champion that finished the conference schedule with an undefeated record.
Charlotte was the third and final guest for the post-game interview. She commented about the circumstances that led her to joining the Alexandria Girls' Basketball program for her senior season. She noted about how emotional she got to be recognized during the Alexandria Girls' Basketball Senior Night.
The conversation above with the three seniors from the Alexandria Girls' Basketball team is just under seven minutes in length. The interview as presented in the audio player aired Saturday morning, February 25th on People Radio, KXRA.
Each Varsity team at Alexandria Area High School will be highlighted once in season for the Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile. The conversations typically air between 9:45 and 10 a.m. Saturdays following KXRA's "Home Grown" radio program, hosted by Robin Trott. The Quality Toyota/Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile programs air on KXRA Saturdays through the 2022-23 school year.
