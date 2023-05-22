(undated) -- The Quality Toyota/Cardinal Athlete Profile series for the 2022-23 school year continues as the four Alexandria Girls' Track and Field Captains were honored at the point of the season when they were embarking on their post-season schedule.
Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Track and Field Head Coach Meghan Orgeman nominated her four Captains for KXRA's Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series. The quartet includes members of the Alexandria Area High School Class of 2023: Brynn Kosters, Izzy Kent, Giselle Jahner, and Elena Fuglestad.
When joined by KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg, each of the athletes shared details on how long she has competed in Track and Field. Izzy joined the program as a freshman, while the other athletes have been active in the sport for six to seven years.
Giselle and Brynn were also standout athletes for the Alexandria Girls' Cross Country Running program and had the opportunity to connect for an interview with D-Mac on KXRA back in the fall. Both tend to participate in longer distance events, though Giselle remarked that a race of a slightly shorter distance has grown to be a favorite for her during the spring.
Elena shared her reaction of being a Captain during the conversation that aired on KXRA in mid-May. She is honored to be in the role and does not take the opportunity of being a Captain for granted.
As a junior, Izzy set the school record for height gained by a female athlete in the pole vault. As part of the interview recording, she talked about breaking her own record during the recent B Lohrman Alumni Invitational Track Meet that was held at the Alexandria Area High School Stadium on May 16th. Izzy expressed hope that she still may be able to attain a personal record in the pole vault before her senior year concludes in June. Achieving that PR (personal record) would mean breaking her own school record once more.
Girls' Track and Field has been an established sport in Alexandria for 50 years. The very first Girls' Track Coach for the Cardinals was Beverly (Lohrman) Grossman. When she started the Girls' Track program following the implementation of Title IX in the early 1970's, she was lovingly known by her student-athletes as "B" Lohrman. In honor of the late coach, Alexandria's second home meet each spring, from 2023 on forward, will be known as the B Lohrman Alumni Track and Field Invitational.
Giselle, Elena, Izzy, and Brynn helped to lead their Cardinal teammates to a first place team finish during the B Lohrman Invitational on May 16th. Many of the first female athletes that competed for B were the pioneers of the sport in Alexandria. Those early pioneers were honored as part of the recent B Lohrman Alumni Meet at Viking Bank Field inside the stadium at Alexandria Area High School. Brynn spoke of interacting with the graduates from the 1970's that made history by becoming the first females to compete as Track and Field athletes in a sanctioned Minnesota State High School League sport.
D-Mac's chat with Brynn, Elena, Giselle, and Izzy was recorded the day before the Cardinals traveled to Stillwater Area High School for the True Team Class AAA Track and Field Championships. The Cardinal Girls' Track team placed ninth out of the 12 participating schools during the event on Friday, May 19th. Alexandria also qualified its Boys' Track and Field squad for the True Team Class AAA Meet. A future Cardinal Athlete Profile segment will feature conversation with athletes from the Alexandria Boys' Track team.
The audio player above to features the interview with the four Cardinal Girls' Track and Field Captains that aired on KXRA Radio Saturday morning, May 20th. The length of the conversation that aired on KXRA is slightly longer than seven minutes, 30 seconds.
Student-athletes from Varsity teams at Alexandria Area High School are highlighted once in season for the Cardinal Athlete Profile. The conversations typically air between 9:45 and 10 a.m. Saturdays following KXRA's "Home Grown" radio program, hosted by Robin Trott. The Quality Toyota/Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile programs air on KXRA Saturdays through the 2022-23 school year.
The Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile is sponsored during the 2022-23 school year on 1490 AM/100.3 and 105.7 FM, KXRA by Quality Toyota of Fergus Falls. How far would you drive for a great deal from Quality Toyota....what's your number?